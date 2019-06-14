UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fowler, Schauffele, Share US Open Clubhouse Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Fowler, Schauffele, share US Open clubhouse lead

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Xander Schauffele eagled the 18th on Thursday to join Rickie Fowler and Louis Oosthuizen atop the leaderboard on five-under par 66 as Pebble Beach presented a welcoming face early in the first round of the US Open.

Fowler was the first in the clubhouse on 66, firing six birdies in cool, overcast conditions.

Oosthuizen holed out from a bunker for birdie at his final hole, the par-four ninth, to join the leading group.

With little wind, Pebble Beach's small, sloping greens remained receptive and the leading trio weren't the only players to take advantage.

Twenty-five players were under par as Fowler walked off the 18th, with two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods still more than an hour away from teeing off.

"It was just a fun day," Fowler siad. "It's nice when you can go shoot a stress-free 66."

Related Topics

Firing Brooks Nice Tiger Woods From US Open

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in ..

3 minutes ago

Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

3 minutes ago

'Punjab budget focuses on social protection, HR de ..

3 minutes ago

Cement Pouring at Iran's Bushehr-2 Nuclear Reactor ..

3 minutes ago

51 FETO terrorists sentenced to 9 year jail term

3 minutes ago

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.