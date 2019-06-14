Fowler, Schauffele, share US Open clubhouse lead

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Xander Schauffele eagled the 18th on Thursday to join Rickie Fowler and Louis Oosthuizen atop the leaderboard on five-under par 66 as Pebble Beach presented a welcoming face early in the first round of the US Open.

Fowler was the first in the clubhouse on 66, firing six birdies in cool, overcast conditions.

Oosthuizen holed out from a bunker for birdie at his final hole, the par-four ninth, to join the leading group.

With little wind, Pebble Beach's small, sloping greens remained receptive and the leading trio weren't the only players to take advantage.

Twenty-five players were under par as Fowler walked off the 18th, with two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods still more than an hour away from teeing off.

"It was just a fun day," Fowler siad. "It's nice when you can go shoot a stress-free 66."