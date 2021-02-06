UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fox, Gallacher, Share Saudi Halfway Lead, As Johnson Hovers

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 03:33 PM

Fox, Gallacher, share Saudi halfway lead, as Johnson hovers

World number one Dustin Johnson birdied the final hole when the second round resumed Saturday to move to within one shot of the leaders at the halfway stage of th Saudi International

King Abdullah Economic City (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021) World number one Dustin Johnson birdied the final hole when the second round resumed Saturday to move to within one shot of the leaders at the halfway stage of th Saudi International.

The 36-year-old American, who won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019 and was runner-up last year, shot a six-under par 64 to tally nine-under par 131.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox (65) and Scotland's Stephen Gallacher (68) shared the lead at 10-under par 130, while four players were tied for fourth at eight-under par.

That group included overnight leader David Horsey of England (71), Andy Sullivan (66), Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (68) and American Kevin Na, who shot 63, the lowest card of the second round.

The second round was suspended on Friday due to failing light after a thunderstorm had caused a two-hour stoppage in the afternoon.

Johnson, as well as Fox and Gallacher, who played early Thursday and late Friday, benefited from the unusual weather conditions and the usual post-noon wind.

"Definitely did not think we were going to get two days of rain," said Johnson who is bogey-free in the tournament so far.

"Obviously, we got pretty lucky with the weather, especially yesterday afternoon.

"It really calmed down late in the day. Then this morning it was raining during the warm up and then after the first hole, kind of quit. Hopefully, it will be nice for the rest of the day."The cut was applied at even-par 140 and 76 players advanced to the money-making rounds.

Related Topics

Weather World Saudi Nice David Lead Dustin Johnson 2019 From

Recent Stories

Five drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodha ..

1 minute ago

Three hurt, two missing in Bordeaux building explo ..

1 minute ago

Russia May Fully Satisfy Domestic Demand for COVID ..

1 minute ago

DC visits general bus stand, review arrangements

19 minutes ago

NAU Platform Facilitates Shipments Of 255K Tonnes ..

25 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz says TLP’s deadline of Feb 16 will ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.