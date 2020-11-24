Foxes and La Liga Valencia make impressive starts as Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship kicks off

The Foxes Sport Academy’s Under-14 team and La Liga Valencia’s Under-10 squads made impressive starts as the fifth season of Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship kicked off at the weekend at the new Football Centre in Dubai Sports City

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th November, 2020) The Foxes Sport Academy’s Under-14 team and La Liga Valencia’s Under-10 squads made impressive starts as the fifth season of Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship kicked off at the weekend at the new Football Centre in Dubai Sports City.

The Foxes, who are based at Amity School in Al Qusais, came bolting out of the blocks to drub La Liga Sevilla 14-0. La Liga Sevilla were at the receiving end in their Under-10 match as well, losing to La Liga Valencia 3-13.

The It’s Just Football (IJF) Academy Under-10 team also started their campaign with a big win, blanking Al Najma Al Zarqaa 12-0. Established by former Masafi Club foreign pro Navid Faridi, Al Najma Al Zarqaa suffered a heavy defeat in their Under-16 opener as well, losing 12-1 against Alliance Football Club.

GC United also scored big in their Under-12 opener, defeating Sporting Dubai 11-1, while hosts La Liga HPC started their Under-14 campaign with an emphatic 9-0 win over La Liga Valencia.

The premier age-group football tournament in the country, Dubai Sports Council Football Academies Championship will top a busy and diverse calendar of Dubai Sports Council’s events for the coming months. The tournament features 52 teams and more than 850 of the best young talents from 18 academies, who will be competing in six different categories: Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, Under-18.

A total of 280 matches will be played in the tournament, across 15 weekends until March 6, 2021, at The Football Centre DSC, which opened its doors last month and is the new home of La Liga Academy and La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC).

RESULTS

Under-8: La Liga Valencia beat La Liga Sevilla 10-1.

Under-10: IJF (It’s Just Football) Under 10 beat Al Najma Al Zarqaa FC 12-0; La Liga Valencia beat La Liga Sevilla 13-3.

Under-12 Group 1: La Liga Valencia drew with La Liga HPC 3-3; GC United beat Sporting Dubai 11-1; AFA Caniggia drew with Foxes 0-0.

Under-12 Group 2: IJF U12 beat Talented FB Academy 7-2; La Liga Sevilla drew with Sporting Dubai U11 3-3; AFA Caniggia drew with Foxes 0-0.

Under-14 Group 1: Sporting Dubai beat Soccer Italian Style 7-6; La Liga HPC beat La Liga Valencia 9-0.

Under-14 Group 2: AFA Pablo Aimar drew with Alliance 3-3; Foxes beat La Liga Sevilla 14-0.

Under-16 Group 1: La Liga HPC beat La Liga Valencia 2-1; Foxes-Blue beat Soccer Italian Style U16 A 3-1; Alliance beat Al Najma Al Zarqaa FC 12-1.

Under-16 Group 2: Soccer Italian Style U16 B beat La Liga Sevilla 6-2; Alliance X beat Foxes-Red 2-1.

Under-18: La Liga HPC beat La Liga Valencia 4-2; Excellence FB Academy beat Soccer Italian Style 5-1.