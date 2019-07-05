UrduPoint.com
France 2019 Has Been 'best Women's World Cup Ever' - FIFA Chief

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 08:35 PM

France 2019 has been "the best women's World Cup ever", FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted on Friday

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :France 2019 has been "the best women's World Cup ever", FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted on Friday.

Infantino said the tournament had been "phenomenal" and "incredible" as he promised to increase investment in the women's game and to propose further expanding the tournament for the next tournament in 2023.

"There was a before and there will be an after", he added ahead of Sunday's final between holders the United States and the Netherlands in Lyon.

