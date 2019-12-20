France add Ukraine, Finland to Euro 2020 preparations

World Cup winners France will face Ukraine and Finland in friendlies in March as part of their preparations for Euro 2020, the French Football Federation announced on Friday

Les Bleus host Ukraine at the Stade de France in Paris on March 27 before welcoming Finland to Lyon's Groupama Stadium four days later.

The pair of friendlies take place before two further matches against unnamed opponents on June 1 and seven days later.

Didier Deschamps' side face reigning champions Portugal, Germany and a play off winner in Group F in the competition based across 12 cities.