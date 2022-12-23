UrduPoint.com

France Appeals To Argentina Because Of 'Abnormal' Insults Against Mbappe - Reports

Muhammad Rameez Published December 23, 2022 | 11:40 AM

France Appeals to Argentina Because of 'Abnormal' Insults Against Mbappe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) President of the French Football Federation Noel Le Graet on Friday said that he sent a letter to the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) because of the provocative behavior of Argentine players, in particular goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, against French forward Kylian Mbappe, French media reported. 

"I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Association that I consider all these excesses abnormal in the context of sports competitions, and I find it difficult to understand. This goes too far. Mbappe's behavior was exemplary," Le Graet was quoted as saying by the Ouest France newspaper.

Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time (previous victories in 1978 and 1986). Mbappe completed a hat-trick in the match. 

After the game, a video was published in which Argentine goalkeeper Martinez asked for a moment of silence for Mbappe in the dressing room. During the victory parade in Buenos Aires, Martinez continued to taunt the French forward brandishing a baby doll in diapers with Mbappe's face on it. In addition, a group of fans burned a fake coffin lid with a French football player's photograph .

