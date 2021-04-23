UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Bars Unruly Paire From Olympics

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:01 PM

France bars unruly Paire from Olympics

The French Tennis Federation on Friday barred outspoken world number 35 Benoit Paire from the Tokyo Olympics

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The French Tennis Federation on Friday barred outspoken world number 35 Benoit Paire from the Tokyo Olympics.

Paire will not be considered for selection to Tokyo due to his "repeated deeply ill-judged behaviour", a statement from the FFT announced.

The decision to exclude France's 'enfant terrible' was proposed by the federation's new technical director Nicolas Escude in tandem with French Davis Cup captain Sebastien Grosjean.

It follows Paire's behaviour at recent events in Buenos Aires when he was penalised for spitting, and in Monte Carlo.

At the Masters tournament in Monaco Paire lost in the first round and then launched a foul-mouthed rant at the current state of a sport which has brought him $9 million in prize money.

"Tennis doesn't make me happy anymore. To be here is an absolute sadness because it's usually the best tournament in the world," he said, referring to the lack of spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paire has waged a running battle of wits with tennis this year, becoming increasingly enraged with bio-bubbles and sterile playing conditions, a consequence of tournaments taking place without fans.

"I don't give a damn, fight or not fight. They say it's Monte Carlo, but we are playing in a sad atmosphere. That's how it is, the circuit has become rotten," the 31-year-old said.

Related Topics

Tennis World France Buenos Aires Tokyo Monaco Money Olympics From Best Million Sad

Recent Stories

PM urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

17 minutes ago

Over 120 wounded in east Jerusalem clashes

4 minutes ago

RPO for strict security arrangements in faisalabad ..

4 minutes ago

Ancient city Hadrianopolis attracts visitors

4 minutes ago

Man booked for selling petrol illegally in sialkot ..

4 minutes ago

FBISE announces scholarships for Madrassa students ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.