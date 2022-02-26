UrduPoint.com

France Beat Scotland 36-17 In Six Nations To Remain Unbeaten

February 26, 2022

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :France stayed on course for their first Six Nations Grand Slam and title since 2010 with a thumping 36-17 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The French ran in six tries -- including two from Damian Penaud -- to set them up nicely for their two remaining matches away to reigning champions Wales and then at home to England.

