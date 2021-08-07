UrduPoint.com

France Beat Serbia To Claim Women's Olympic Basketball Bronze

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 02:44 PM

Forward Gabby Williams drilled 17 points with four assists as France swept past Serbia 91-76 to the women's Olympic basketball bronze medal Saturday

Saitama (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Forward Gabby Williams drilled 17 points with four assists as France swept past Serbia 91-76 to the women's Olympic basketball bronze medal Saturday.

The 2012 runner-ups took a narrow 43-40 lead into half-time off the back of a three-pointer from Marine Fauthoux before pulling clear.

They stretched out a double-digit advantage heading into the final quarter and there was no way back for the European champions.

Victory was revenge for France, who were beaten 70-63 at the same stage in Rio five years ago to be denied a podium place.

Endene Miyem added 16 points for France while Yvonne Anderson hit a game-best 24 points with five assists for the Serbs.

Six-time defending champions the United States face hosts Japan for the gold medal on Sunday.

