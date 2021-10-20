UrduPoint.com

France Blocks PSG Fans From Marseille On Violence Fears

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:55 PM

France blocks PSG fans from Marseille on violence fears

Paris Saint-Germain fans will be banned from travelling to Marseille for Sunday's Ligue 1 contest after several French matches were marred by violence in recent weeks, the Interior Ministry said Wednesda

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain fans will be banned from travelling to Marseille for Sunday's Ligue 1 contest after several French matches were marred by violence in recent weeks, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

"Away games by the PSG club often disrupt public order" while "certain" Marseille fans "often display violent behaviour," the ministry said.

Individual or group travel by PSG supporters will also be prohibited starting at midnight Saturday because relations between the clubs "have been tainted with animosity for several years," it added.

The decision comes after riot police and security staff had to intervene to stop fan clashes or acts of hooliganism at a series of Ligue 1 matches last month that saw dozens injured.

Marseille has been involved in the violence more than once.

Earlier this month, fans at the Stade Velodrome lobbed fireworks, smoke bombs and other projectiles toward supporters of the Turkish club Galatasaray, sparking clashes both during and after the match.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Ministry Marseille Sunday From PSG

Recent Stories

German Interior Minister Confirms He Proposed to P ..

German Interior Minister Confirms He Proposed to Poland to Arrange Joint Border ..

2 minutes ago
 CFC costing Rs2.70 billion to be setup in all dist ..

CFC costing Rs2.70 billion to be setup in all districts: Atif Khan

2 minutes ago
 Iraq Will Not Send Potential Refugees to Minsk at ..

Iraq Will Not Send Potential Refugees to Minsk at Least Until 2021 End - German ..

2 minutes ago
 Children’s City joins hands with Nikon to organi ..

Children’s City joins hands with Nikon to organise children’s photography co ..

12 minutes ago
 China's Liaoning appoints acting governor

China's Liaoning appoints acting governor

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 5,745 new COVID-19 infections, to ..

Malaysia reports 5,745 new COVID-19 infections, total deaths top 28,000

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.