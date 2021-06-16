France captain Ollivon out for six months

France captain Charles Ollivon underwent surgery on Tuesday in Lyon for a ruptured knee ligament and will be out for six months, a medical source said

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :France captain Charles Ollivon underwent surgery on Tuesday in Lyon for a ruptured knee ligament and will be out for six months, a medical source said.

The Toulon flanker suffered broken shoulders in 2013 and 2014 and came close to quitting rugby.

The 28-year-old suffered the latest injury, to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, in the 15th minute of Toulon's 46-24 loss to Castres on the final day of the Top 14 regular season.

France are due to play three Tests in Australia in July.