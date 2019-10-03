France change 11 for Tonga clash at Rugby World Cup

France unveiled their third half-back pairing in three games on Thursday as they changed 11 players for their Rugby World Cup Pool C meeting with Tonga

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :France unveiled their third half-back pairing in three games on Thursday as they changed 11 players for their Rugby World Cup Pool C meeting with Tonga.

Baptiste Serin will link up with fly-half Romain Ntamack with Camille Chat, Paul Gabrillagues, Sofiane Gitoune and Alivereti Raka the only remaining starters from the 33-9 win over USA.

France, second in Pool C, will expect to take a big step towards the quarter-finals when they play Tonga in Kumamoto on Sunday, following their wins over Argentina and USA.

Maxime Medard, the sole survivor from France's embarrassing 19-14 loss to Tonga at the 2011 World Cup, is again named at fullback as he gets his chance for revenge.

Serin and Ntamack are France's 16th half-back combination in 43 games since the last World Cup in 2015. However, Jefferson Poirot and Rabah Slimani will start together for the 19th time.