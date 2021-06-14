UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Defender Hernandez Out To Curb Bayern Team-mate Mueller

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:37 PM

France defender Hernandez out to curb Bayern team-mate Mueller

France defender Lucas Hernandez says his Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Mueller is the German player the world champions need to subdue in Tuesday's Euro 2020 clash against Germany

Munich (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :France defender Lucas Hernandez says his Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Mueller is the German player the world champions need to subdue in Tuesday's Euro 2020 clash against Germany.

Hernandez has spent two seasons with Bundesliga champions Bayern since his 80 million Euros ($97 million) transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

The 25-year-old will line up for visitors France against several of his Bayern team-mates at Munich's Allianz Arena for the Group F showdown between the European heavyweights.

After a two-year exile from international football, Mueller has been recalled by German head coach Joachim Loew.

Hernandez sees the attacking midfielder as the threat the French defence needs to nullify.

The 31-year-old Bayern star is set to make his 103rd appearance for Germany on Tuesday and will be hunting his 40th goal for the Mannschaft.

"He (Mueller) is back to his best and he deserves to be back in the national (German) team," Hernandez told AFP.

"We know he's a good player, very, very intelligent.

"It will be up to us to block him a bit and do the work so that he doesn't show up too much in the game." Hernandez is relishing playing "away" at his home stadium when he runs out at Bayern's home.

"It's a beautiful stadium that I know well. There will be a lot of emotions because I've been playing there for two years now," he said.

"It's a pity that it won't be 100 percent full because of Covid-19," with a restricted crowd of 14,500 expected, "but for sure it will be a big game.

"There will be a lot of Bayern players on the other side. It will be a special match, different, but, personally, I want to win." Bayern players will feature for both teams.

Benjamin Pavard, Coretin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman could all play alongside Hernandez for Les Bleus.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer will skipper Germany with Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Mueller and Niklas Suele also set to feature for the Mannschaft.

France won the last meeting between the European giants when Antoine Griezmann scored both goals in a 2-1 Nations League win over Germany in Paris in 2018.

Hernandez has netted five goals in 62 games for Bayern, but is yet to score for Les Bleus in 25 internationals.

He hopes to break his duck on Tuesday with a goal past Bayern team-mate Neuer in Germany's goal.

"It's true that I'm not a great goalscorer, it's not my strength," he admitted with a laugh.

"If I have the chance to score a goal, I would be happy."

Related Topics

Football World France German Germany Paris Munich Euro 2018 2019 2020 All From Best Atletico Madrid Bayern Coach Million

Recent Stories

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

10 minutes ago

UAEFA signs agreement with CIES and Sorbonne Unive ..

12 minutes ago

Nine dead,1062 injured in 928 crashes in Punjab

33 seconds ago

German stocks record small gains on Monday

35 seconds ago

Commissioner Multan for expediting vaccination pro ..

36 seconds ago

CTP check over speeding on city roads; 1330 challa ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.