Open Menu

France Ease Past Morocco To Set Up Australia World Cup Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 08, 2023 | 08:40 PM

France ease past Morocco to set up Australia World Cup clash

Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice as France eased to a 4-0 win over Morocco at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday and set up a quarter-final with co-hosts Australia

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice as France eased to a 4-0 win over Morocco at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday and set up a quarter-final with co-hosts Australia.

Morocco had upset the odds to qualify for the last 16 at the expense of Germany in their debut appearance at the tournament but they never managed to lay a glove on Herve Renard's French side in Adelaide.

Kadidiatou Diani opened the scoring on the quarter-hour mark and it was 3-0 just after the midway point in the first half as Kenza Dali and Le Sommer added further goals.

Veteran striker Le Sommer, who is France's all-time top scorer, netted again 20 minutes from time before a crowd of 13,557 as Les Bleues advanced to the last eight with a minimum of fuss.

They will now play Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, with the winners of that going on to play either England or Colombia in the semi-finals.

"We fulfilled our objective. You always want a little bit more, but it's fine," Renard told broadcaster M6.

France were knocked out in the quarter-finals as hosts in 2019, losing to eventual winners the United States.

A win against Australia will see them equal their best-ever performance at the World Cup, when they got to the last four in 2011.

"We have matched our performance of four years ago, but our objective was to do better than we did in 2011, so we know what we have left to do." Asked if his side could beat the Matildas in front of a hostile crowd, he said: "We are capable of doing it but it won't be easy, albeit not easy for either team." While France are desperate to win a first major women's international title, Morocco came into this game with the pressure off, their World Cup already a huge success.

Morocco coach Reynald Pedros said he was proud of his team even in defeat, after they defied the odds to get to this stage.

"I am not disappointed because we were in the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time and we know very well that the further on you go, the harder it gets," said the former French international midfielder.

"I am very, very happy with the run we have had and I wish France good luck and hope they go on to be world champions." - Gulf in class - Pedros named an unchanged starting line-up following the 1-0 win over Colombia that sealed their place in the knockout phase.

Renard made five changes from the France side that beat Panama 6-3, including recalling Sakina Karchaoui at left-back.

Karchaoui, whose parents are Moroccan, set up the opener with a great run down the left flank, a quick exchange of passes with Selma Bacha, and a cross for Diani to nod in.

It was Diani's fourth goal at the tournament after her hat-trick against Panama in the final group game.

The second goal arrived in the 20th minute as Diani cut the ball back for Dali to sweep home a first-time finish in off the far post.

And it was 3-0 three minutes after that following a defensive error, with Nesryne El Chad trying to clear but only succeeding in playing the ball off Diani, who set up Le Sommer.

At that point Morocco might have feared an even heavier defeat than the 6-0 hammering they received from Germany in their first game.

However, France took their foot off the pedal after that and only scored once more.

In the 70th minute substitute Vicki Becho crossed from the right for Le Sommer to head in her 92nd international goal at the back post.

Related Topics

World Australia Exchange France Fine Germany Adelaide Brisbane Dali Selma Panama Chad United States Colombia Morocco Women 2019 Post From Top Coach Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

DC Kohat reviews Polio campaign

10 minutes ago
 Woman poisoned to death

Woman poisoned to death

10 minutes ago
 Amin Ul Haque launches SIEM solution project at NT ..

Amin Ul Haque launches SIEM solution project at NTC

1 minute ago
 Seminary student tortured to death

Seminary student tortured to death

8 minutes ago
 KU VC constitutes committee for establishment of K ..

KU VC constitutes committee for establishment of KU Medical College

1 minute ago
 Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

Timeless Chinese tea meets youthful spirits

8 minutes ago
PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 10 ..

PM unveils 'revolutionary' Rs 377b programme of 100,000 tube-wells solarisation

8 minutes ago
 World University Games end with breathtaking closi ..

World University Games end with breathtaking closing ceremony

8 minutes ago
 DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of ..

DC for ensuring safety and security conditions of mines

8 minutes ago
 Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children's hospital in ..

Bilawal inaugurates 200 bed children's hospital in Sukkur

6 minutes ago
 Three convicted of drug trafficking

Three convicted of drug trafficking

6 minutes ago
 IPO by SGL receives encouraging response as books ..

IPO by SGL receives encouraging response as books oversubscribed

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports