UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Full-back Bouthier Extends Montpellier Contract Until 2023

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:26 PM

France full-back Bouthier extends Montpellier contract until 2023

France full-back Anthony Bouthier has extended his contract with Montpellier by two years until 2023, the top 14 club announced Monday

Montpellier, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :France full-back Anthony Bouthier has extended his contract with Montpellier by two years until 2023, the top 14 club announced Monday.

Bouthier, who touched down at Montpellier last summer from Pro D2 outfit Vannes, hit a fine run of form this season which saw him start at full-back for France in the team's opening four matches of the Six Nations.

"I feel great in this town and at the club," said the 27-year-old who became an overnight internet sensation after a booming clearing kick in his international debut against England in February travelled 90 metres.

"I made the choice to stay because it's Montpellier that introduced me to the highest level and trusted me for a year.

"It is also a club which has ambitions to raise its first Top 14 title." Bouthier has played in 17 games for Montpellier this season, cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting eighth in the Top 14 before the interruption, Montpellier have also secured contract extensions for newly-capped France players Mohamed Haouas and Arthur Vincent, as well as promising winger Gabriel Ngandebe.

The club announced last week that another French international back, 31-year-old veteran Benjamin Fall was leaving.

Related Topics

Internet France Fine Montpellier February From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

11 seconds ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

58 seconds ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society Corona ..

7 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Eidgah at 7:17 am

26 seconds ago

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global p ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.