UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Get Six Nations Government Green Light

Zeeshan Mehtab 21 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 04:54 PM

France get Six Nations government green light

France's participation in the Six Nations received the green light from the French government on Tuesday, Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu confirming the championship would go ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic at the "scheduled date, in a bio-secure bubble, like the Tour de France"

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :France's participation in the Six Nations received the green light from the French government on Tuesday, sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu confirming the championship would go ahead despite the Covid-19 pandemic at the "scheduled date, in a bio-secure bubble, like the Tour de France".

The holding of the 2021 tournament has come in for increasing scrutiny amid the pandemic that has swept Europe and has seen Top 14 games postponed because of positive coronavirus cases among players.

But Maracineanu said the tournament would now go ahead as planned for France, starting against Italy in Rome on February 6 and bringing the round-robin championship to an end against Wales on March 20.

"It was a decision everyone in rugby was awaiting: the FFR (French rugby union federation) submitted to us a rigorous, strict protocol, which was (then) submitted to the health authorities," the minister told French television.

"The decision has been taken within government to ensure that the Six Nations championship is held on the scheduled date, starting February 6, with a bio-secure bubble, as was the case with the Tour de France."Maracineanu added that the players would be excluded from periods of quarantine "since they will be tested every three days and remain in a closed bubble".

The France squad, cut by a quarter to 31 in a bid to cut potential Covid-19 cases linked to players moving back and forth to their clubs, is currently in a training camp in Nice ahead of their opener against the Italians.

Related Topics

Sports Europe France Nice Rome Wales Italy February March TV From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM makes conditional offers to resign

15 minutes ago

DEWA’s AI services anticipate, shape the future

16 minutes ago

Chairman of DP World visits Dubai International Ai ..

32 minutes ago

SC issues notices to AGP, foreign office, other re ..

5 minutes ago

PESCO takes action against 22 power pilferers

5 minutes ago

KP govt finalizes arrangements to observe 'Kashmir ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.