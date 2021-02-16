UrduPoint.com
France Head Coach Fabien Galthie Tests Positive For Covid-19: French Rugby Federation

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:24 PM

France head coach Fabien Galthie tests positive for Covid-19: French Rugby Federation

France head coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Rugby Federation announced on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :France head coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19, the French Rugby Federation announced on Tuesday.

Former les Bleus captain Galthie, the entire Six Nations squad and set-up had been put in isolation earlier in the day after a coaching staff member had contracted the virus.

The holding of the tournament had been in doubt before it started in early February with the French government calling for further guarantees around the competiton's safety protocol.

More Stories From Sports

