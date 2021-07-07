France Investigating Racist Tweets About National Footballers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Paris prosecutor's office has launched a probe into a set of racist insults on Twitter against several players of the French national football team, the newspaper 20 Minutes reported.

Numerous racist tweets occurred on the social platform after the defeat of the French national team to Switzerland in a match of the 2020 World Cup held on June 28.

According to the outlet, French leading player Kylian Mbappé, who failed to score the decisive penalty, was particularly targeted by hateful online messages.

The probe was opened after a relevant report by the online hate-inciting tracker Pharos, even though Twitter has already suspended several accounts with racist posts.

On Tuesday, media reported that a French court ruled that Twitter has to present documents proving and detailing its fight with online hatred to several French associations within two months.