France Legend Trezeguet Stopped For Drink Driving In Turin

Muhammad Rameez 16 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:11 PM

France legend Trezeguet stopped for drink driving in Turin

Former France striker David Trezeguet faces legal action in Italy after being stopped by police for drink driving in Turin

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Former France striker David Trezeguet faces legal action in Italy after being stopped by police for drink driving in Turin.

The 41-year-old, who scored the winning goal for France at Euro 2000, was pulled over shortly before 1:00 am Thursday (2300 GMT Wednesday), returning from an evening out with friends.

According to media reports, Trezeguet initially refused to take the breathalyser test.

When he did take the test it showed a blood alcohol level of 1.5-1.7 grammes per litre -- the legal limit in Italy is under 0.5g/l.

Trezeguet played 71 times for France and spent a decade as a player with Juventus, for whom he is now a club ambassador.

