France Make Two Changes For Ireland

Muhammad Rameez Published February 10, 2022 | 05:31 PM

France make two changes for Ireland

France head coach Fabien Galthie made two changes on Friday to his side for this weekend's Six Nations game with Ireland

France head coach Fabien Galthie made two changes on Friday to his side for this weekend's Six Nations game with Ireland.

Toulouse flanker Francois Cros comes in for Lyon's Dylan Cretin, who drops to the bench to host the side third in the world rankings on Saturday.

Bordeaux-Begles' 21-year-old Yoram Moefana replaces the injured Jonathan Danty in midfield, after he suffered an ankle injury in last Sunday's win over Italy.

Toulouse's Thibaud Flament is among the substitutes as Galthie prefers an extra forward among his replacements.

France (15-1)Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Gabin Villiere; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Anthony Jelonch, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril BailleReplacements: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos

