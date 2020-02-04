UrduPoint.com
France Opens Probe Into Figure Skating Underage Sex Abuse Claims: Prosecutors

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

French prosecutors said Tuesday they had opened an investigation into claims of rape and sexual abuse of minors in figure skating following claims made by a former world championship medallist

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :French prosecutors said Tuesday they had opened an investigation into claims of rape and sexual abuse of minors in figure skating following claims made by a former world championship medallist.

The probe will examine the allegations made by skater Sarah Abitbol that she was raped by coach Gilles Beyer between the ages of 15 and 17 and will also "attempt to identify all the other victims who suffered... offences of the same nature," Paris-based prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

