France Pledges 1st 100% Gender-Equal Olympics In 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:20 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris will become the first fully gender-equal international sports event in history and will also focus on climate issues, the organizers said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is holding its 138th session in Tokyo.

"We are extremely proud to be the first Olympic Games to be 100% gender-equal... In line with the recommendation of the IOC on gender equality, we would like to go one step further to achieve this parity, and to start with us - Paris-2024 [organizing committee]," Aurelie Merle, the director of sports in the Paris 2024 organizing committee, said at the presentation of the next Summer Olympics.

The organizers will strive for gender equality not only among athletes, but also staff involved.

As of now, the staff ratio is that 70% are male and 30% are female, she added.

The competition schedule is 90% ready and due to be approved after the Tokyo Olympics, Merle noted.

The Paris Olympics will also significantly boost global environmental efforts, according to Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, IOC coordination commission chief.

"Paris-2024 upgraded its commitment from being carbon-neutral to becoming the first edition of the Games to make a positive carbon contribution to the climate," he said at the IOC session, adding that France has come up with numerous initiatives to "rethink the Games," so that the event promotes inclusion.

The Olympic Games in Paris are scheduled to run from July 26-August 11, 2024.

More Stories From Sports

