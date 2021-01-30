UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Prop Haouas's Burglary Trial Postponed To May

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:33 AM

France prop Haouas's burglary trial postponed to May

The burglary trial of France prop Mohamed Haouas, scheduled for Friday in Montpellier, has been postponed to May 28, his lawyer said

Montpellier, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The burglary trial of France prop Mohamed Haouas, scheduled for Friday in Montpellier, has been postponed to May 28, his lawyer said.

Haouas is facing charges dating back to 2014 involving robberies of tobacconists.

A previous hearing was also postponed after the Montpellier forward was called up to France's Six Nations training camp that started in Nice this week.

Friday's postponement was to allow the player to fully take part in that camp, lawyer Marc Gallix told AFP.

In last season's Six Nations, Haouas, who is 26, was banned for three weeks for punching Scotland's Jamie Ritchie.

Haouas missed the opening Top 14 game of this season and lost his financial bonus after he arrived late to training and had an altercation with a Montpellier club sponsor.

Related Topics

Hearing France Montpellier Nice May Top

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

36 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

2 hours ago

Bulgarian fraudsters use fake Stallone passport as ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan hails CM Buzdar for brin ..

3 minutes ago

Black Lives Matter wins Swedish rights prize

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.