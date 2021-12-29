France replace Austria in ATP Cup

France will replace Austria in the ATP Cup in Sydney starting this weekend after the Austrians were forced to pull out, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :France will replace Austria in the ATP Cup in Sydney starting this weekend after the Austrians were forced to pull out, the tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The Austrian team were hit by the withdrawal of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak, allowing France to compete in the event from January 1-9.

France had not initially met the criteria to participate in the international outdoor hard court men's tournament between competing nations.

"France has become a late addition to the 16-country 2022 ATP Cup, replacing Austria in Group B following the withdrawals of Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak," read a statement on the tournament website.

Captained by Nicolas Copin, the French team will include 35th ranked Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, ranked 58, and doubles specialists Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin.

Thiem, ranked 15, pulled out of the Australian tournament as he recovers from a wrist injury.

World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia also announced on Wednesday he would not compete.