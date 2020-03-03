Former France rugby union international Arnaud Marquesuzaa, known as "The Bison" for his uncompromising defence, has died. He was 85

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Former France rugby union international Arnaud Marquesuzaa, known as "The Bison" for his uncompromising defence, has died. He was 85.

Basque by birth, Marquesuzaa won three French titles with different clubs: Racing 92 in 1959, Lourdes in 1960 and Montauban in 1967.

Starting off his career as a centre but ending up a flanker, Marquesuzaa played 10 times for France between 1958-60.

He was part of the France XV that toured South Africa in 1958, starting two Tests in what turned out to be a France series victory.

He was then part of the French squad that won the Five Nations championship in 1959, the first time Les Bleus were outright winners in a competition in which they debuted in 1910.

"One of the French rugby's big Names from the 1950 and 60s has passed away," said French federation president Bernard Laporte.