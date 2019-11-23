France, Serbia handed wildcards for 2020 Davis Cup Finals

France and Serbia have been handed wildcards for next year's Davis Cup Finals, the tournament organisers announced on Saturday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : France and Serbia have been handed wildcards for next year's Davis Cup Finals, the tournament organisers announced on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic's country were dumped out of the inaugural Finals in Madrid by Russia in the quarter-finals on Friday, while 10-time winners France suffered a surprise group-stage exit.

Serbia and France will join this year's four semi-finalists at the 2020 Finals in the Spanish capital, along with the winners of 12 qualifying ties to be played in March.

Canada defeated Russia in Saturday's opening semi-final, with Britain facing Spain later in the day.