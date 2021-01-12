UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Shifts Top 14 Games To Cover European Rugby Gap

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:50 PM

France shifts Top 14 games to cover European rugby gap

The French league (LNR) announced on Tuesday it has changed the date of another round of Top 14 matches to deal with the postponed European Champions and Challenge Cup weekends

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The French league (LNR) announced on Tuesday it has changed the date of another round of Top 14 matches to deal with the postponed European Champions and Challenge Cup weekends.

Fixtures originally scheduled for the weekend of March 19/20/21 will be played on January 22/23/24 after four games put on hold due to Covid-19 cases in club squads were moved to this weekend.

On Monday, European Professional Club Rugby announced its two tournaments were suspended until "February at least" after the French government wrote to the LNR directing the country's clubs not to play in the continental competitions.

La Rochelle are set to host Bayonne on January 22 despite announcing earlier on Tuesday they have closed their training ground after 15 first team and academy players tested positive for coronavirus.

"The choice has been made to bring the last round planned during the Six Nations forward to maximise the possible use of that weekend to hold eventual new postponements," the LNR said.

Leaders Toulouse, ninth-placed Brive and bottom side Agen are the only clubs to have played their full complement of 14 matches while Bayonne have three games to catch up.

Related Topics

Agen Brive Toulouse January February March Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed’s falcon named Antar finishe ..

21 minutes ago

MBZUAI welcomes first cohort of students

21 minutes ago

Iran wants 'snapback' erased from nuclear deal: Kh ..

1 minute ago

La Liga strugglers Huesca, Alaves sack coaches

1 minute ago

Dr. Zulfiqar Qureshi appointed as Chairman DM&CS a ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.