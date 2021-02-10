France star Henry extends Lyon deal to 2023

UrduPoint.com
Wed 10th February 2021

France captain Amandine Henry signed on Wednesday a two-year extension to her deal with Lyon which will keep her at the European champions until 2023

Midfielder Henry, 31, is one of the stars of women's football, winning six women's Champions Leagues over two spells with Lyon and playing 93 times for her country.

She also won the National Women's Soccer League in the United States with the Portland Thorns.

Henry, who is currently out with a calf injury, caused a storm in France in November when she criticised Les Bleues coach Corinne Dacre.

She said the atmosphere in the squad at the 2019 World Cup, where the hosts lost to eventual champions the USA in the quarter-finals, was "total chaos" and added that "some of the girls don't dare speak out because they are afraid" of Diacre.

More Stories From Sports

