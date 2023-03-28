UrduPoint.com

France Survive Ireland Scare, Netherlands Ease Past Gibraltar

Muhammad Rameez Published March 28, 2023 | 07:55 PM

France survive Ireland scare, Netherlands ease past Gibraltar

France held on to beat Ireland 1-0 in Dublin on Monday to win their second Euro 2024 qualifier, while the Netherlands eased past Gibraltar 3-0

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):France held on to beat Ireland 1-0 in Dublin on Monday to win their second Euro 2024 qualifier, while the Netherlands eased past Gibraltar 3-0.

Right-back Benjamin Pavard pounced with half an hour remaining at a sold-out Lansdowne Road before two superb Mike Maignan saves in the final two minutes.

With 30 seconds to play in Dublin, AC Milan's Maignan, who has succeeded former captain Hugo Lloris as Les Bleus' goalkeeper, tipped over team-mate Jules Kounde's panicked header.

From the resulting corner Maignan saved the visitors' skin as he made a similar save from Nathan Collins' powerful effort.

"Mike's stop allowed us to stay in the match and claim a clean sheet, so I'm going to say that he's the man of the match," Bayern Munich's Pavard told television channel TF1.

"I had the chance to play, it was succesful, I scored, even if a defender's main objective is to defend well," he added.

In Rotterdam, Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake scored twice in a little over half an hour as the Netherlands overcame 10-men Gibraltar, 200th in the FIFA rankings.

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay opened the scoring in the first half with a towering header before veteran Liam Walker was shown a red card the other side of the break.

Oranje captain Virgil van Dijk bemoaned a lack of goals at De Kuip from his team, who lost heavily to France in their Group B opener on Friday.

"You score three goals, but you have to score many more," van Dijk said.

"This is a game where you can hardly ever get it right.

You have to win 10-0, so to speak," he added.

- Gregoritsch's 'rollercoaster' In Group F, Sweden bounced back from a heavy opening defeat to Belgium by hammering Azerbaijan 5-0 in Solna.

Emile Forsberg, Viktor Gyokeres, Jesper Karlsson and Anthony Elanga netted for the hosts and Bahlul Mustafazade scored an own goal.

Austria avoided an upset at home to beat Estonia 2-1 despite trailing after 25 minutes from a Rauno Sappinen effort.

Cologne winger Florian Kainz opened his account for his country with 22 minutes to play before Michael Gregoritsch completed the comeback with two minutes to go.

Real Madrid's David Alaba came off the bench after 46 minutes after Gregoritsch has missed a first half penalty.

"I've had enough of rollercoaster rides," Gregoritsch told broadcasters ORF.

"I also have to apologise to the team for letting them worry for so long," he added.

Dominik Szoboszlai superb free-kick set Hungary on their way to a 3-0 success over Bulgaria as they started their campaign clinically.

Elsewhere in Group G, Dusan Vlahovic's double were more than enough as Serbia beat Montenegro 2-0 in only their third meeting since Montenegro declared independence in 2006.

In Group E, the Czech Republic were held 0-0 by lowly Moldova as Karol Swiderski scored his ninth goal in 21 internationals as Poland beat Albania 1-0 after losing to the Czechs on Friday.

On Tuesday, the pick of the ties is in Group A as Spain head to Scotland with the next international window in June.

Related Topics

France Road FIFA Gibraltar Dublin Man Rotterdam David Madrid Van Independence Memphis Ireland Azerbaijan Estonia Spain Albania Belgium Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic Serbia Sweden Moldova Netherlands Hungary Euro June TV From Manchester City Bayern AC Milan

Recent Stories

Capital police appoint cricketer Haris Rauf as goo ..

Capital police appoint cricketer Haris Rauf as good ambassador

16 minutes ago
 China Has Not Shown Interest in Dialogue With US o ..

China Has Not Shown Interest in Dialogue With US on Nuclear Weapons - Pentagon

2 minutes ago
 Russia Tells US It Will Not Provide Semi-Annual Da ..

Russia Tells US It Will Not Provide Semi-Annual Data as Part of New START - Pent ..

2 minutes ago
 Planned Maintenance Work to Take Place at Power of ..

Planned Maintenance Work to Take Place at Power of Siberia From March 28-April 4 ..

2 minutes ago
 Three Portuguese Leopard 2A6 Tanks Arrive in Ukrai ..

Three Portuguese Leopard 2A6 Tanks Arrive in Ukraine - Defense Ministry

3 minutes ago
 ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health sc ..

ENOC Group breaks ground on occupational health screening centre

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.