France team to play Australia in final Test

Brisbane (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :France team to play Australia in the third and final Test on Saturday at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium: France (15-1)Melvyn Jaminet; Damian Penaud, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Arthur Vincent, Teddy Thomas; Antoine Hastoy, Baptiste Couilloud; Anthony Jelonch (captain), Cameron Woki, Dylan Cretin, Romain Taofifenua, Cyril Cazeaux; Sipili Falatea, Gaetan Barlot, Enzo ForlettaReplacements: Anthony Etrillard, Quentin Walcker, Demba Bamba, Pierre-Henri Azagoh, Alexandre Becognee, Julien Heriteau