France to face Fiji, Italy, Scotland in 'Eight Nations'

Tue 08th September 2020

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :France will face Fiji, Italy and Scotland during November's 'Eight Nations' tournament, AFP learned on Tuesday.

Les Bleus will finish their Six Nations campaign by hosting Ireland on October 31 ahead of the competition.

Fabien Galthie's side will host the Pacific Islanders on November 15, travel to Edinburgh a week later and welcome the Azzurri seven days afterwards.

Georgia have been invited to feature to replace Japan, sources have told AFP, and will face England, Wales and Ireland.

Galthie's men will face Wales in a warm-up on October 24 before the new tournament which ends on the weekend of December 5-6 with play-offs to decide the final standings.

