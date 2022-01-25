UrduPoint.com

France To Join Men's FIH Hockey Pro League

Muhammad Rameez Published January 25, 2022 | 06:10 PM

France to join Men's FIH Hockey Pro League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced that France would join the third edition of the Men's FIH Hockey Pro League.

After Canada eventually pulled out due to COVID-19 related issues, FIH had contacted the next best teams, according to the FIH World Rankings, to invite one of them to replace Canada, said a press release issued here.

France have accepted the invitation and, as the highest-ranked team having done so, would join the global home-and-away league – 'Hockey at its Best' - for this season.

As communicated earlier, France's participation in the FIH Hockey Pro League was planned for this third edition only. Indeed, Australia and New Zealand, who were not playing the current season due to COVID-related international travel constraints, are expected to come back for the fourth edition (2022-2023).

The French team would play their first match on February 8 against India, in Potchefstroom (South Africa).

France have qualified for the next FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup, which would be played in January 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela (India).

The French Men's Junior team recently claimed the bronze medal at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021, with France captain Timothée Clément crowned Best Player of the Tournament.

France would also host the Paris 2024 Olympic events in 2 years' time. "It is great news that France are joining the FIH Hockey Pro League for the current season. As hosts of the next Olympic Games, being part of such a top-flight competition involving the best teams in the world can only be a positive move for the French team as well as for the growth of hockey in the country", FIH CEO Thierry Weil commented.

The first FIH Hockey Pro League matches of the year would involve the Women's teams of China and India. They would take place on January 31 and February 1 in Muscat, Oman, where both teams were currently playing the Women's Asia Cup 2022.

