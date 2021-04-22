France to play Wales and Bulgaria in Euro 2020 warm-ups

World champions France will play friendlies in June against Wales and Bulgaria ahead of Euro 2020, the French football federation announced Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :World champions France will play friendlies in June against Wales and Bulgaria ahead of Euro 2020, the French football federation announced Thursday.

France will host surprise Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales in Nice on June 2 and then take on Bulgaria at the Stade de France on June 8.

Didier Deschamps' side lost to Portugal in the Euro 2016 final in Paris. Les Bleus have been drawn alongside the reigning champions as well as Germany and Hungary in a difficult Group D.

Their first game at the tournament, which was pushed back a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 15.\