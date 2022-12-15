France train focus on Argentina as World Cup reaches climax

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :France and Argentina are gearing up for a heavyweight World Cup final that pits Kylian Mbappe against Lionel Messi in a hotly anticipated duel, with history on the line.

Defending champions France beat Morocco 2-0 on Wednesday without needing to find top gear and now stand 90 minutes away from becoming the first team for 60 years to defend their title.

Didier Deschamps' men will approach Sunday's final at the Lusail Stadium with confidence but Messi has his own date with destiny in his last match on the biggest stage.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday snuffed out the challenge of Morocco, the first African or Arab side ever to reach a World Cup semi-final.

France are into the final for the fourth time in seven editions and if they triumph on Sunday they will be the first team since Brazil in 1962 to retain the trophy.

They were congratulated in the dressing room by President Emmanuel Macron, while supporters erupted in jubilation around the Champs-Elysees in Paris, waving tricolour flags and setting off flares.

"We are in the final. We are in the final," hundreds of French supporters chanted as drivers sounded horns and anti-riot police lurked in vans lining the area.

Delighted France coach Deschamps, who led the nation to success in Russia in 2018, 20 years after captaining them to glory, said: "There is emotion and pride.

"Obviously it was another important step today and now there will be another one.

"We've been together for a month. It's never easy, but here it is -- it's been a joy so far and my players have been rewarded."Defeat for Morocco ended their fairytale run in Qatar that captured the imagination of Africa and the Arab world.

"We gave the maximum, that's the most important thing," said coach Walid Regragui. "The most important thing is to have given a good image, to have shown the world that Moroccan football exists and that we have beautiful supporters."