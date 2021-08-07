UrduPoint.com

France Turn Tables On Denmark In Olympic Handball Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 32 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 09:59 PM

France turn tables on Denmark in Olympic handball final

France beat Denmark to win a record third gold medal in men's handball on Saturday, avenging their defeat by the Danes in the final at the 2016 Rio Games

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :France beat Denmark to win a record third gold medal in men's handball on Saturday, avenging their defeat by the Danes in the final at the 2016 Rio Games.

A low-scoring contest came down to the wire, with Denmark having the opportunity to score an equalising goal with 45 seconds remaining that would have sent the game into extra time.

But the ball was fumbled and France recovered, with Ludovic Fabregas launcing into an empty net to seal a 25-23 victory.

Earlier, Spain defeated Egypt 33-31 to clinch bronze.

On a golden night for France, the men's volleyball team beat the Russians 3-2, with Argentina taking bronze.

Related Topics

Egypt France Argentina Spain Denmark 2016 Gold Bronze

Recent Stories

PML-N Supremo enjoying eating pizza instead of goi ..

PML-N Supremo enjoying eating pizza instead of going to hospital: Ali Nawaz Awan ..

35 seconds ago
 Number of Uncontrolled Fires in Turkey Decline Fro ..

Number of Uncontrolled Fires in Turkey Decline From 12 to 5 - Official

37 seconds ago
 New protests as France set to impose Covid health ..

New protests as France set to impose Covid health pass

38 seconds ago
 Govt to take all possible steps to promote religio ..

Govt to take all possible steps to promote religious tourism: Governor

40 seconds ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry imparts Amaz ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry imparts Amazon training to 70 entrepreneur ..

4 minutes ago
 President for effective building of narrative to c ..

President for effective building of narrative to counter Islamophobia, projectin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.