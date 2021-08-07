France turn tables on Denmark in Olympic handball final

France beat Denmark to win a record third gold medal in men's handball on Saturday, avenging their defeat by the Danes in the final at the 2016 Rio Games

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :France beat Denmark to win a record third gold medal in men's handball on Saturday, avenging their defeat by the Danes in the final at the 2016 Rio Games.

A low-scoring contest came down to the wire, with Denmark having the opportunity to score an equalising goal with 45 seconds remaining that would have sent the game into extra time.

But the ball was fumbled and France recovered, with Ludovic Fabregas launcing into an empty net to seal a 25-23 victory.

Earlier, Spain defeated Egypt 33-31 to clinch bronze.

On a golden night for France, the men's volleyball team beat the Russians 3-2, with Argentina taking bronze.