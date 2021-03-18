UrduPoint.com
France Unchanged For Wales Six Nations Decider

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:06 PM

France unchanged for Wales Six Nations decider

France coach Fabien Galthie named an unchanged side on Thursday to host Wales in a potential Six Nations Grand Slam decider this weekend

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :France coach Fabien Galthie named an unchanged side on Thursday to host Wales in a potential Six Nations Grand Slam decider this weekend.

Second-row Romain Taofifenua kept his place after the loss to England despite Bernard Le Roux's return from injury as the South African-born lock is named as a substitute for Saturday's match at the Stade de France.

The visitors can claim a second tournament clean sweep in three years with a win in Paris.

Galthie's men need a victory and to beat Scotland in a re-scheduled fixture next Friday to clinch the title for a first time since 2010.

The former Test captain stuck with fly-half Matthieu Jalibert and blindside flanker Dylan Cretin in favour of Romain Ntamack and Anthony Jelonch, who are on the substitutes' bench.

France (15-1) Brice Dulin; Damian Penaud, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Teddy Thomas; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt; Charles Ollivon (capt), Dylan Cretin; Paul Willemse, Romain Taofifenua; Mohamed Haouas, Julian Marchand, Cyril BailleReplacements: Camille Chat, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Uini Atonio, Swann Rebbadj,Anthony Jelonch, Baptiste Serin, Romain Ntamack, Arthur VincentCoach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

