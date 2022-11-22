France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT): France (4-2-3-1) Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Australia (4-3-3) Mathew Ryan (capt); Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Riley McGree, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin Coach: Graham Arnold (AUS) Referee: Victor Gomes (RSA)