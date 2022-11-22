UrduPoint.com

France V Australia World Cup Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2022 | 11:37 PM

France v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday (kick-off 1900 GMT): France (4-2-3-1) Hugo Lloris (capt); Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA) Australia (4-3-3) Mathew Ryan (capt); Nathaniel Atkinson, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich; Riley McGree, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin Coach: Graham Arnold (AUS) Referee: Victor Gomes (RSA)

Related Topics

World Australia France Qatar Craig Mitchell Jackson Coach

Recent Stories

EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Fin ..

EU Can Suspend Safety Ceiling on Gas Prices If Financial Stability Threatened - ..

41 seconds ago
 Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in H ..

Prolonged power shutdowns made life miserable in Hyderabad

43 seconds ago
 PTI not allowed to create unrest through long marc ..

PTI not allowed to create unrest through long march: Musadiq

46 seconds ago
 Rehabilitation centers to be established in KMC Ho ..

Rehabilitation centers to be established in KMC Hospital Manghopir, Malir, other ..

4 minutes ago
 Canadian Government Appoints Catherine Godin as Ne ..

Canadian Government Appoints Catherine Godin as New Ambassador to Poland - Globa ..

4 minutes ago
 Iran's Oil Exports in October-November Break 2008 ..

Iran's Oil Exports in October-November Break 2008 Record - Petroleum Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.