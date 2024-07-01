Open Menu

France V Belgium Euro 2024 Starting Lineups

Muhammad Rameez Published July 01, 2024 | 09:32 PM

Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last-16 fixture between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on Monday (kick-off 1600 GMT)

France (4-4-2)

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot; Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe (capt)

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Belgium (3-4-3)

Koen Casteels; Wout Faes, Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate; Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne (capt), Yannick Carrasco; Lois Openda, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku

Coach: Domenico Tedesco (ITA)

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)

