France v Belgium Euro 2024 starting lineups

Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last-16 fixture between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on Monday (kick-off 1600 GMT):

France (4-4-2)

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot; Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe (capt)

Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)

Belgium (3-4-3)

Koen Casteels; Wout Faes, Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate; Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne (capt), Yannick Carrasco; Lois Openda, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku

Coach: Domenico Tedesco (ITA)

Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)