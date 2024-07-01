France V Belgium Euro 2024 Starting Lineups
Muhammad Rameez Published July 01, 2024 | 09:32 PM
Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last-16 fixture between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on Monday (kick-off 1600 GMT)
Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last-16 fixture between France and Belgium at the Duesseldorf Arena in Duesseldorf on Monday (kick-off 1600 GMT):
France (4-4-2)
Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann, Adrien Rabiot; Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe (capt)
Coach: Didier Deschamps (FRA)
Belgium (3-4-3)
Koen Casteels; Wout Faes, Jan Vertonghen, Arthur Theate; Timothy Castagne, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne (capt), Yannick Carrasco; Lois Openda, Romelu Lukaku, Jeremy Doku
Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
Recent Stories
'Macron's failure': European media react to French vote
Rota virus claims 600,000 lives annually worldwide :Dr Zulfiqar Shaikh
PM to leave for Dushanbe for two-day official visit tomorrow
Gippy Grewal arrives in Pakistan for promotion of new film
GCU signs MoU with five Iranian universities
PU FCIT’s three BS programs get accreditation by NCEAC
100 environment-friendly buses to run in Faisalabad soon
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody
Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad
PU BS programme gets accreditation by NCEAC
Global stocks rally, euro climbs tracking French election
PM to undertake a two-day official visit to Tajikistan from Tuesday
More Stories From Sports
-
Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad2 hours ago
-
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 team named3 hours ago
-
Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Murray wants 'closure'3 hours ago
-
Kohli credits wife Anushka for winning ICC T20 World Cup 20245 hours ago
-
Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defence as Murray faces 'closure'7 hours ago
-
Simone Biles books Paris Olympics berth with US gymnastics trials all-around win7 hours ago
-
Floodlight hockey match held in Bahawalpur8 hours ago
-
Junaid wins Tenpin Bowling C'ship8 hours ago
-
Mohammad Rizwan named as Canada Global T20 League10 hours ago
-
Biles books Paris Olympics spot with emphatic US trials all-around win10 hours ago
-
England drop Bairstow for first two Tests against the West Indies11 hours ago
-
Paul joining Wemby at Spurs as NBA free agency opens13 hours ago