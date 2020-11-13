France v Fiji rugby match postponed due to Covid-19: Fiji team

An international rugby match between France and Fiji scheduled for Sunday has been postponed after two Fiji players tested positive for Covid-19, members of the South Pacific islanders' entourage said

More tests have been carried out on the Fiji squad but the organisers of the Autumn Nations Cup match that was to be played behind closed doors in Vannes in northwestern France have already decided that it should not go ahead.

One of the players infected is wing Semi Radradra, who plays for English club Bristol Bears, according to the Fiji team sources who asked not to be identified.