France will not boycott Beijing Winter Olympics: minister

Paris, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :France will not boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, education and sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Thursday, but the decision was not confirmed by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Asked about a boycott by other Western countries, Blanquer told RMC radio and BFM television that France "won't do it", although Le Drian told a press conference at around the same time that Paris was still seeking a common EU stance on the issue.