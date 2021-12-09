UrduPoint.com

France Will Not Boycott Beijing Winter Olympics: Minister

Muhammad Rameez 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:15 PM

France will not boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing, Education and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Thursday, but the decision was not confirmed by Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

Asked about a boycott by other Western countries, Blanquer told RMC radio and BFM television that France "won't do it", although Le Drian told a press conference at around the same time that Paris was still seeking a common EU stance on the issue.

