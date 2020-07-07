UrduPoint.com
France Winger Grosso Returns To Lyon On One-year Deal

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:33 PM

France winger Grosso returns to Lyon on one-year deal

French international winger Remy Grosso has signed a one-year contract with Lyon, where he started his career, the club said on Tuesday

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :French international winger Remy Grosso has signed a one-year contract with Lyon, where he started his career, the club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old, who has five France caps and has also played for his country in rugby sevens, was a free agent after three seasons with Clermont.

He played for Lyon from 2007 to 2013, helping the club win promotion to the Top 14 twice before leaving for Castres and then Clermont where he helped the club win the French title in 2017.

