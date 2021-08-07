UrduPoint.com

France Wins Olympic Gold In Men's Volleyball After Beating ROC

Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:32 PM

The French men's volleyball team won in the gold medal match at the Olympics, while the athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took silver, earning its team 69th medal at the Tokyo Games

In the final match, the Russian team lost to France with a total score of 2-3 (23:25, 17:25, 25:21, 25:21, 12:15).

In the bronze medal match, the Argentine national team defeated the champion of the Rio Games, Brazil, with a score of 3-2.

