UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Women's Football Coach Diacre Tests Positive For Covid-19

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

France women's football coach Diacre tests positive for Covid-19

French women's football coach Corinne Diacre and the goalkeeper coach Gilles Fouache have both tested positive for Covid-19, the French football federation said on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :French women's football coach Corinne Diacre and the goalkeeper coach Gilles Fouache have both tested positive for Covid-19, the French football federation said on Saturday.

The pair will miss two Euro-2022 qualifiers against North Macedonia on October 23 and Austria four days later.

The team will be handled by Diacre's assistant Eric Blahic, who had Covid-19 himself in September. He will be aided by the fitness trainer Anthony Grech. Angelini.

Related Topics

Football Austria Macedonia September October Women Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police records over 21,000 violations agai ..

31 minutes ago

Saim Ayub’s all-round performance inspires Sindh ..

42 minutes ago

COVID-19 pandemic exposes the fragility of our foo ..

1 hour ago

Opposition working on agenda of enemies of Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

Test, interview conducted for Moharrar

3 minutes ago

Five outlaws, two drug pushers held for supplying ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.