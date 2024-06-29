France's Bardet Wins Tour De France Opener As Cavendish Suffers
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 29, 2024 | 09:47 PM
French climber Romain Bardet of the DSM team claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey when he won the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday with a late escape on a 206km run from Florence to Rimini
Rimini, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) French climber Romain Bardet of the DSM team claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey when he won the opening stage of the Tour de France on Saturday with a late escape on a 206km run from Florence to Rimini.
Searing heat of 30C (86F) blighted the peloton as it set off from downtown Florence on the 21-day epic leaving many riders suffering, with British sprinter Mark Cavendish trailing by 30 minutes when Bardet crossed the finish line.
All the main contenders for the Tour title crossed the line five seconds adrift in the first of four stages featuring racing in Italy.
The 33-year-old Bardet's teammate Frank Van Den Broek was part of an early break and the pair survived a reel-in effort from a fast-closing peloton for victory on the Rimini seafront.
While the hills of Tuscany made for some eye-catching vistas for worldwide audiences, the riders had to battle not only the heat but also seven ascents.
Cavendish was left periodically vomiting as the pace picked up.
Chasing a record 35th Tour de France stage win the 'Manx Missile' was cheered over every hill as he dug deep to keep his bid alive.
His Astana teammate Michele Cazzoli pulled out half way through, the Italian exhausted from helping Cavendish.
Stage two takes the peloton through the Emilia Romagna region from Cesenatico to Bologna over another hilly route on Sunday.
dmc/lp
DSM-Firmenich
Recent Stories
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix
Balochistan govt significantly increase education, health budget: Zarain Magsi
Kotri Barrage to witness sharp cut in water level as releases curtailed from Suk ..
'Supremacy of Parliament cornerstone of strengthening democracy'
IG Punjab issues record educational scholarships
PM reviews progress of PWD closure, alternative arrangements
Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Im ..
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts
Commissioner directs for improvement in examination system
More Stories From Sports
-
Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win7 seconds ago
-
Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix8 seconds ago
-
Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix40 minutes ago
-
Cheers and prayers in India as T20 World Cup cricket final begins40 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia turns the heat up on MotoGP leader Martin50 minutes ago
-
Second-time lucky for Kasatkina as she wins Eastbourne WTA final58 minutes ago
-
Fagioli makes first Euros start for Italy against Switzerland58 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Mallorca Open result58 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Eastbourne International ATP result58 minutes ago
-
Pak players bag gold medals in Asian Jr Squash C’ship1 hour ago
-
Tanveer grabs gold medal in Para Archery World Ranking Event2 hours ago
-
Asian Snooker C’ship; Pakistani cueists qualify for knockout round2 hours ago