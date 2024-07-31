Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) France's Cassandre Beaugrand clinched victory in the women's triathlon at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, which finally began in the Seine after days of suspense over whether the river would be clean enough for athletes.

Beaugrand, 27, triumphed after a remarkable bunched finish, opening up a gap in the late stages of the run from Switzerland's Julie Derron who finished second, and Britain's third-placed Beth Potter.

That the race took place at all was a triumph and relief for organisers who have been sweating on the state of the Seine since last Friday when the French capital was deluged by rain during the opening ceremony.

The storm overwhelmed the city's sewerage system despite a recent 1.4 billion Euros ($1.5 billion) upgrade, leading to discharges of untreated faecal matter that sent E.Coli bacteria levels spiking above permitted limits.

Beaugrand said she "never doubted" that the swimming would go ahead despite warnings that it might be cancelled, which would have turned the race into a duathlon of only cycling and running.

"It would have been shameful for our sport... it would have been a disgrace," she told reporters afterwards.

After the race was given the go-ahead at around 4am (0200 GMT), thousands turned out to witness the competition through Paris's historic streets which were slippery and hazardous after overnight showers.

Beaugrand was in contention from the start, remaining in touch with front-runner and defending Olympic champion Flora Duffy during the swim when many competitors reported being surprised by the strength of the river current.

She told France 2 television afterwards that she had vomited before the start for the first time in her career.

Fellow competitor Georgia Taylor-Brown from Britain, the silver medallist at Tokyo 2020, had helped encourage her.

"She told me 'It's just a race, you can do it'," said Beaugrand, who grew up near Paris but moved to Britain in 2023 and trains at Loughborough University.