France's Bouhanni Sprints Into Saudi Tour Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:31 PM

France's Bouhanni sprints into Saudi Tour lead

French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni powered to victory on the fourth and penultimate stage of the Saudi Tour on Friday to claim the race overall lead

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni powered to victory on the fourth and penultimate stage of the Saudi Tour on Friday to claim the race overall lead.

The Arkea-Samsic rider had finished in the top five in each of the first three stages and grabbed a two-second advantage in the general classification from Italian Niccolo Bonifazio.

It was the 29-year-old Bouhanni's first stage win since the sixth stage of the 2018 Vuelta a Espana.

"I needed this victory because otherwise you start to have doubts," he said.

"Today, my teammates did an incredible job.

By being led out this way, the only thing I could do was win. Now let's defend the (overall leader's) jersey." The inaugural edition of the race finishes with a 144km ride around Riyadh on Saturday.

Fourth stage results 1. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) 137km in 3hr 21min 55sec, 2. Niccolo Bonifazio (ITA/TDE) same time, 3. Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ/AST) s.t., 4. Damiano Cima (ITA/GAZ) s.t., 5. Ivo Oliveira (POR/UAE) s.t.

Overall standings1. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/ARK) 14hr 34min 49sec, 2. Phil Bauhaus (GER/BAH) at 02sec, 3. Rui Costa (POR/UAE) 0:05, 4. Youcef Reguigui (ALG/TER) 0:14, 5. Heinrich Haussler (AUS/BAH) 0:15

