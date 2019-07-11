UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Brunel Denies Problems With New Coaches Ahead Of World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:46 PM

France's Brunel denies problems with new coaches ahead of World Cup

France head coach Jacques Brunel denied on Thursday the new arrivals to his staff ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Fabien Galthie and Laurent Labit, would cause trouble among the squad

Marcoussis, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :France head coach Jacques Brunel denied on Thursday the new arrivals to his staff ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Fabien Galthie and Laurent Labit, would cause trouble among the squad.

Former captain Galthie joins Les Bleus' set-up as an attack specialist before taking over from Brunel after the competition which runs from September 20-November 2.

Labit will oversee "individual technique" before becoming an assistant to Galthie after six seasons at the helm of Racing 92.

The appointments have been criticised by the likes of ex-international flanker Olivier Magne and outspoken Toulon president Mourad Boudjellal.

The pair cited the unlikeliness of Galthie accepting a secondary role below 65-year-old Brunel.

"Some people thought it would create a problem, the conflicts, but I think it's a strength," Brunel said.

"In the way the team is at the moment, in building it around the way we play, I am convinced it will help us." The full squad has been together since Saturday as they prepare for the tournament in Japan as players from Top 14 finalists Toulouse and Clermont made up the rest of the 31-man group.

Brunel said mobile prop Demba Bamba will return from a neck injury within the next three weeks.

He expects influential back-rower Arthur Iturria to be back in full training in less than a month as he is suffering from a thigh issue and hopes winger Yoann Huget will recover from a tendon problem in the next 10 days.

France play Scotland twice and host Italy in three warm-up matches in August before the competition.

They will face Argentina, the US, Tonga and England in their pool following a poor run of five victories in 16 games since Brunel took charge in December 2017.

Related Topics

Attack World Poor Mobile France Demba Toulon Toulouse Argentina Italy Tonga Japan August September December 2017 From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri urges Ulema to promote ..

3 minutes ago

Three More Orcas Leave Russia's 'Whale Jail' to Be ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan govt to build IT park in Quetta

6 minutes ago

US Sanctions Venezuela's General Directorate of Mi ..

6 minutes ago

UK Government Concerned About Incident With UK Tan ..

6 minutes ago

UK Government Instructs Commercial Ships to Stay o ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.