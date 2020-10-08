UrduPoint.com
France's Demare Wins Giro 6th Stage

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:34 PM

French champion Arnaud Demare outsprinted the peloton on the 6th stage for his second stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia on Thursday

The Groupama-FDJ rider dominated the sprint finish while Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck) retained the race leader's pink jersey.

