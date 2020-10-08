French champion Arnaud Demare outsprinted the peloton on the 6th stage for his second stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia on Thursday

Matera, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :French champion Arnaud Demare outsprinted the peloton on the 6th stage for his second stage win of this year's Giro d'Italia on Thursday.

The Groupama-FDJ rider dominated the sprint finish while Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck) retained the race leader's pink jersey.