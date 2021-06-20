Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Ousmane Dembele will undergo tests on his knee on Sunday evening to assess tendon damage suffered in France's Euro 2020 draw with Hungary, coach Didier Deschamps said.

"We need to run some tests, he's being examined in the evening. He's had a reaction with a knee tendon," Deschamps told French broadcaster TF1.

Barcelona forward Dembele was brought on by Deschamps in the 57th minute of Les Bleus' 1-1 draw with Hungary in Budapest on Saturday, when his side were still behind to Attila Fiola's first half opener.

He hit the post with his first touch of the ball but was forced to leave the field grimacing three minutes before the end and was substituted for Thomas Lemar.

France play their final Group F match with Portugal in Budapest on Wednesday evening.

They lead the group by one point from Portugal and Germany, with Hungary a further two points back.