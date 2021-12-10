UrduPoint.com

France's Dupont Named World Rugby Player Of The Year

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:42 PM

France's Dupont named World Rugby player of the year

Antoine Dupont on Friday became the first Frenchman to win World Rugby's player of the year since Thierry Dusautoir in 2011

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Antoine Dupont on Friday became the first Frenchman to win World Rugby's player of the year since Thierry Dusautoir in 2011.

The 25-year-old France scrum-half and skipper has been instrumental to the form of a vastly-improved national side.

A deft passer of the ball and fast off the mark, Dupont's supreme covering and support play saw him cross for three tries in last season's Six Nations.

Handed the captain's armband for the November Tests, he led France to three wins, including a first over New Zealand (40-25) on home soil since 2000.

Dupont saw off competition for the award from Australians Michael Hooper and Samu Kerevi and England and British & Irish Lions lock Maro Itoje.

England forward Zoe Aldcroft, also 25, won the women's award for player of the year, beating off teammate Poppy Cleall, and the French duo of Caroline Boujard and Laure Sansus.

The lock/blinside flanker started all eight of England women's matches in 2021, helping the Red Roses extend their unbeaten run to 18 Tests and win a third successive women's Six Nations title.

The team's run of form also saw coach Simon Middleton named World Rugby coach of the year.

In other awards, World Rugby sevens winners were Marcos Moneta of Argentina and France's Anne-Cecile Ciofani respectively, while All Black winger Will Jordan won the breakthrough player trophy.

Related Topics

World France Ireland Argentina November Women National University All From Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Punjab law minister inaugurates various developmen ..

Punjab law minister inaugurates various development projects

1 second ago
 Govt made legislations, protection of human rights ..

Govt made legislations, protection of human rights top priority: Shireen Mazari

5 seconds ago
 YFK sets free pigeons for Kashmir on Human Rights ..

YFK sets free pigeons for Kashmir on Human Rights Day as symbol of peace

3 minutes ago
 France to open classified Algerian War archives

France to open classified Algerian War archives

3 minutes ago
 US, UN condemn Myanmar junta over reported killing ..

US, UN condemn Myanmar junta over reported killing of 11 villagers

3 minutes ago
 Russia May React If US Ignores Proposals on Securi ..

Russia May React If US Ignores Proposals on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.